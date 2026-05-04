Community Broadband

WideOpenWest Announces Broadband Expansion Plans

Fiber upgrades are planned in three Michigan counties.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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WideOpenWest Announces Broadband Expansion Plans
Photo of downtown Flint, Michigan on August 26, 2025, used with permission.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 — Broadband provider WideOpenWest announced plans to expand services to over 17,000 homes in southeast Michigan

The expansions and network upgrades will take place in Genesee, Livingston, and Oakland counties, the company said. 

"Fiber and broadband internet are the gold standards for affordable connectivity," said Aaron Brace, chief technology and information officer for WOW. “Our fiber and broadband services deliver a consistent online experience with superfast speeds, keeping our customers connected to what matters most to them."

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WOW has expanded access in the cities of Brighton and Flint, along with the surrounding townships, and has “newly activated” its fiber networks in the city of Wixom in Oakland county. WOW will notify homes and businesses of the availability of the fiber service as areas are activated. 

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