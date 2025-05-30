Wire 3 Expands Fiber in Central Florida With $75 Million Investment

May 30, 2025 – Wire 3, a Florida based fiber-optic internet provider, announced a $75 million investment to enhance its fiber optic services throughout the central Florida region.

The Wednesday announcement, to Ocala and Marion Counties brings the company’s private investment in Marion County up to $100 million, an effort to close Florida’s rural digital gap.

As part of the expansion, Wire 3 has connected the first homes in Ocala to its high-speed fiber optic network, increasing internet speed in the area up to 10 gigabits per second, the company said. Wire 3’s service allows consumers access to free Wi-Fi equipment and no-contract plans at a faster rate than common cable services.

Wire 3 CEO Jai Ramachandran expressed his excitement for the upcoming expansion. “With access to 100% fiber internet, Ocala and Marion County will have a better, and faster, experience living, learning, and working online with access to the fastest technology with a direct connection to their home or business.”

Through this expansion, Wire 3 seeks to further its mission of spreading and enhancing fiber optic networks throughout the underserved areas of Florida, especially in the rural areas of Marion County.

Construction of the fiber optic network in Marion County is expected to last until 2027.