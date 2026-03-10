Wireless Industry: Light Poles Covered Under Pole Access Rules

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 – The wireless industry is urging regulators to clarify that light poles qualify as “poles” under federal pole attachment law, saying the change would make it easier to install small cell equipment and expand broadband service.

In recently filed comments , CTIA asked the Federal Communications Commission to confirm that Section 224 of the Communications Act applies to all utility-owned or controlled poles, including light poles.

The trade association said confirming those access rights would help providers densify wireless networks to meet rising data demand and expand competitive 5G home broadband services.

The request comes as the FCC considers steps to remove barriers to communications infrastructure investment. CTIA argued that excluding certain light poles based on contractual arrangements could allow utilities to limit access or create carve-outs that slow deployment.

The group said utilities and attachers are capable of resolving contractual disputes through negotiation and warned that broad exemptions could encourage gamesmanship. It also urged regulators not to delay clarifying access rights while they consider how attachment rates for light poles should be calculated.

According to CTIA, the primary obstacle facing wireless providers is access itself. Once statutory access is confirmed, the group said parties can negotiate just and reasonable rates under existing law.

If regulators agree, wireless providers would gain clearer authority to attach equipment to light poles, potentially streamlining small cell placement in urban and suburban areas where dense networks are needed for reliable service.

CTIA said the record in the proceeding is complete and urged regulators to act to accelerate wireless broadband deployment and maintain U.S. leadership in wireless technology.