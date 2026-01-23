WISPA: Charter Not Renewing Wholesale Contracts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 – Wireless broadband providers say cable giant Charter Communications is refusing to renew contracts for wholesale middle mile service in rural areas.

“In rural areas where there are no or few other options for these services, Charter’s internal policy could have the effect of cutting off internet service to the communities WISPA’s members serve or increasing costs resulting from a reduction in competition for upstream wholesale services,” WISPA CEO David Zumwalt and other WISPA heads told an aide from Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez’s office in a Tuesday meeting .

A Charter spokesperson said the company declined to comment.