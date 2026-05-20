WOW! Announces Expansion in South Carolina

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – WOW!, a regional broadband provider, announced on May 19, 2026 , that it is bringing fiber connections to more than 10,000 additional homes and businesses in Greenville County, S.C., the state’s largest county by population.

WOW!, under new CEO Frank van der Post, announced that the new residents will have access to an all-fiber internet network this year. The fiber-optic connection technology will offer upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gbps to eliminate lag and slowdowns, even during peak usage hours. The fiber has an exceptional uptime, offering consistent performance for users, WOW! said.

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The announcement marked a significant milestone for WOW!, with internet services reaching more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Greenville County by fall of 2026.

Heather McCallion, chief experience officer for WOW!, said, “These new activations nearly double the number of homes and businesses in the region that can access WOW! Fiber Internet – giving families, entrepreneurs and businesses the speed, reliability and value they need to thrive.”

WOW! plans to upgrade its existing broadband infrastructure in South Carolina and other service areas in the U.S. Upgrades to the company’s core network, fiber backbone and data transport systems will help increase reliability and lead to even faster internet speeds.