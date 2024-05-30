Breezeline President Frank van der Post Leaving Company

Cogeco said Mr. van der Post has been instrumental in leading our U.S. operations for the past five years.

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 – Breezeline President Frank van der Post is leaving the company in the wake of a corporate reorganization announced Wednesday by Cogeco Inc., Breezline’s Montreal-based corporate parent.

Cogeco, which has owned cable company Breezeline since 2012, said the new corporate structure was intended to create a “simpler North American” company that will unify commercial, operational, and technical functions of its telecommunications businesses.

As part of the shake up, Sean Brushett, Breezeline’s Vice President of Customer and Technical Operations, will become Cogeco’s Chief Operating Officer “responsible for the performance of the corporation's call centers, field operations, facilities, and supply chain across Canada and the U.S.,” Cogeco said in a statement.

In the statement, Cogeco President and CEO Frédéric Perro thanked van der Post for his service. “Mr. van der Post has been instrumental in leading our U.S. operations for the past five years," Perro said.

Also leaving Cogeco is Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer Valéry Zamuner, who joined the company only last September.

Cogeco’s statement said both van der Post and Zamuner “have decided to leave the corporation to pursue new opportunities.” Breezeline did not comment on van der Post’s departure.

In 2021, Cogeco expanded its U.S. footprint by paying $1.125 billion to acquire cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, from WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone.

Breezeline’s recent results have reflected the competitive pressures felt by many U.S. cable ISPs from Fixed Wireless Access service operators T-Mobile and Verizon.

In the first quarter, Breezeline reported a loss of 4,951 broadband subscribers but that was an improvement from the 8,476 lost in the previous quarter.

Breezline, based in Quincy, Mass. and founded as Atlantic Broadband, has 660,277 broadband subscribers, making it a top-20 U.S. ISP.

On May 23, Breezeline announced the launch of its new mobile phone service, Breezeline Mobile, available to customers within its 13-state U.S. footprint.