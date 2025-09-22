WRC in China Raises Concerns over Logistics, Security, and Influence

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 –A global communications conference in Shanghai set for 2027 has prompted concerns over on-the-ground communication and strategic influence. Experts note, however, that U.S. and Chinese positions often align on technical matters despite broader political tensions.

At the TPRC conference in Washington on Saturday, multiple panelists spoke on how to prepare for the 2027 World Radio Conference.

Some of the speakers included Nicholas Degani, Chief Strategist of the Digital Progress Institute and former advisor to FCC-Chairman Ajit Pai, as well as Colby Harper, founder of Pathfinder Wireless, and Matt Pearl, director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The panel followed remarks by International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who highlighted international cooperation as a core strength of the ITU.

Panelists raised concerns about surveilled communication. Pearl noted that while the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and th eState Department all play key roles, White House leadership will be critical to unifying the U.S. delegation.

Intensive preparation, including tabletop exercises and pre-drafted language, was emphasized to prevent delays or public disagreements during talks.

Competition between China and the U.S. also remains a concern. One audience member expressed concern that the main issue for this upcoming conference would be who do potential allies look to, the US or China?

China proposed deploying 5G to middle-income countries, while the U.S. lacked comparable proposals. Degani said that “makes it look like we’re just looking out for big tech interests or our own military. That’s not a good story for us.”

He added that “despite the geopolitical rivalry, we’re not necessarily at odds with China in every aspect of WRC. A lot of the time, we actually do agree with China. And there are lots of shared goals, especially around making things more efficient.”

He noted that when Chinese solutions do not align with U.S. priorities, it is often because they conflict with Department of Defense requirements and that the U.S. sometimes lacks alternative solutions.

Degani stressed the importance of a proactive strategy, ideally coordinated with European partners, to ensure U.S. companies can access the major non-Chinese market open to investment.

Harper highlighted China’s strategic approach at prior conferences. Using South Africa’s opening of lower 6 GHz spectrum as an example, he said Chinese comments on the proceedings were “trying to strategically disadvantage the West,” while counterarguments from American providers illustrated an opposing perspective. Harper suggested that these signals can help the U.S. prepare for future challenges.