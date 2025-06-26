Zayo Expands To Accommodate AI Boom

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – A fiber infrastructure provider is observing a massive growth in bandwidth demand, attributing the increase to the recent boom in artificial intelligence.

Zayo released its inaugural “bandwidth report” yesterday which analyzes trends in the connectivity market from 2020-2024. The report summary says since the pandemic “we [have] entered a new technological era marked by the rise of AI – what we call ‘the Intelligence Era.’”

Hyperscalers (computing storage services that manage the “cloud”) have been expanding massively in recent years, largely due to their expansion into AI. In response to these growing needs, Zayo plans to build 5,000 new miles of dark fiber specifically for AI.

