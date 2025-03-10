Ziply Fiber Pushes Back Against NorthWestern Energy Complaints

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 – Ziply Fiber is urging the Federal Communications Commission to dismiss what it calls “vague and unsubstantiated” claims by NorthWestern Energy regarding its construction practices and rural broadband efforts.

In a formal response filed Friday, Ziply rejected Northwestern’s allegations and questioned the purpose of the complaint, noting that the energy company did not oppose any transactions or suggest any penalties against Ziply.

The broadband provider further argued that NorthWestern’s concerns are irrelevant to its pending acquisition by BCE Holding Corporation, a subsidiary of Bell Canada. The transaction is currently under review by the FCC.

“The Commission should reject NorthWestern’s claims and promptly approve the transaction,” Ziply stated in its filing.

NorthWestern Energy, a utility company serving Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, submitted a public comment last Monday calling out Ziply for its business practices. The complaint referenced a temporary restraining order sought against Ziply last summer over alleged unsafe construction practices for its workers.

While NorthWestern Energy did not explicitly oppose the acquisition in its public comment, it urged regulators and Ziply’s future ownership to address these safety and operational concerns.