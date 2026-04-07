$28.5 Million Massachusetts Initiative To Bring 27,000 Laptops, Tablets to Residents

April 7, 2026 – In an effort to close the digital divide, a $28.5 million Massachusetts initiative will bring nearly 27,000 internet-enabled laptops, computers, and tablets to residents throughout the state.

On Thursday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) announced the distribution of devices aimed at improving the quality of life for residents and providing access to essential online services.

The state’s Connected and Online Program, which was funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, will provide 26,368 devices to Massachusetts-based organizations, including nonprofits, hospitals, libraries, and elder and youth aid organizations. Devices will be made available to use in public centers or in a free-to-borrow lending service.

“Massachusetts residents rely on the internet every day to find work, take classes, access health care and build stronger community ties,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, D. “The Connected and Online Program helps residents improve their lives by equipping them with the capacity to directly access services and opportunities.”

In addition to the internet-enabled devices, the program will also enable the distribution of more than 20,000 pieces of supporting equipment, including monitors, assistive technology, and remote patient monitoring tools.

The Connected and Online Program was designed to increase access to education, health care services, and economic opportunities through work development. MBI said it hopes to reach rural communities and Massachusetts’ Gateway Cities, which are midsize urban centers known for providing opportunities for residents to achieve the American Dream. These historically underserved communities will be the targets of public outreach in ensuring they are aware of opportunities to benefit from these devices.

“MBI is expanding access to devices in order to empower residents and enable them to take full advantage of opportunities in today’s economy,” said MBI Program Executive Jody Jones. “By putting devices in people’s hands, we are opening up new pathways to trainings and resources that can accelerate careers.”