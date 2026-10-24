A 1975 Boxing Match Helped Cable Channels Reach the Country

This article summarizes several of the key points in Lesson 9: Cable Television, which is part of Broadband Breakfast's online course, "150 Years of American Telecommunications." A new lesson will be released every Monday.

Before satellite delivery, a subscription television channel needed chains of radio towers to transmit its programs to cable companies in different regions. A 1975 heavyweight boxing broadcast helped demonstrate how one channel could reach cable systems across the country by satellite.

Nine years later, a federal law let most cable companies set their own prices. The average price of the cheapest cable package rose 43 percent in the three years after the law took full effect, and Congress restored government limits on cable prices in 1992.

Two cable systems received the fight from the Philippines

The satellite broadcast came on Sept. 30, 1975. Home Box Office (HBO), a channel controlled by the magazine publisher Time Inc. that subscribers paid extra for each month, showed the third fight between the boxers Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier live from the Philippines.

The satellite signal reached two cable systems, in Fort Pierce-Vero Beach, Florida, and Jackson, Mississippi. Big fights then earned much of their revenue from paid live screenings in movie theaters, and HBO was permitted to send this one to just those two systems, according to Multichannel News, a cable trade publication.

Each system had first needed federal permission to put up a satellite dish. Before that night, HBO reached cable systems over microwave relays, lines of radio towers built within sight of one another, each receiving the TV signal and beaming it to the next tower. Each new region needed its own line of towers, but a single satellite could send one signal to every cable system in the country that had a dish.

HBO's president, Gerald Levin, had persuaded Time to spend $7.5 million on satellite delivery. "Going up on the satellite was really the impetus for all the programming we see today," he told the publication in 2015.

HBO started on Nov. 8, 1972, with 365 subscribers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Rules written by the federal agency that licenses broadcasters, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), limited which movies and sporting events it could show.

Local television stations found national audiences

The federal appeals court that hears most FCC cases, the D.C. Circuit, struck down those rules on March 25, 1977, in Home Box Office v. FCC.

In December 1975, the electronics maker RCA launched its Satcom satellite, and HBO rented space on it. On Dec. 17, 1976, the broadcaster Ted Turner put his Atlanta station, WTCG, on the same satellite.

WTCG became the first superstation, a local station that cable systems across the country picked up from a satellite and offered to their subscribers. Those cable systems paid nothing for WTCG's programs.

A 1968 Supreme Court ruling allowed that because it treated a cable system that resent a broadcast like a viewer watching one, and viewers owe a program's owner nothing.

The Copyright Act of 1976 changed that starting in 1978. Cable systems now pay fees set by federal law for the broadcast programs they resend, without negotiating with each program's owner.

In 1980, the FCC repealed its remaining limits on how many stations from other cities a cable system could offer. That February, 15.1 million households paid for cable, 19.8 percent of homes with a television, according to the ratings company Nielsen.

The 1984 law removed price controls

The Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984, signed by President Ronald Reagan on Oct. 30, 1984, gave cable its own chapter of the Communications Act, the 1934 law that created the FCC. It ended government limits on cable prices wherever a system faced "effective competition."

Under the FCC's definition, effective competition existed wherever viewers could receive three or more broadcast stations over the air, each showing different programs. When the price limits ended on Dec. 29, 1986, about 97 percent of cable systems met that test, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis review.

The average monthly price of the cheapest cable package then climbed from $11.14 to $15.95 between Nov. 30, 1986, and Dec. 31, 1989, according to a 1990 report by Congress's auditing agency, then called the General Accounting Office. The package grew from 24 channels to 31 on average.

Subscribers kept signing up. Supporters of the 1984 law said that showed viewers valued the added channels. Opponents said most towns had only one cable company, so subscribers could not switch.

In 1992, Congress adopted the opponents' view. Most cable subscribers had "no opportunity to select between competing cable systems," it found in a law that restored government limits on cable prices.

The same law required cable systems to get a broadcaster's permission, usually in exchange for a fee, before offering its station to subscribers.

The 1984 test counted broadcast stations as cable's competition. The 1992 finding counted cable companies, and most towns had one.

Lesson 9 of Broadband Breakfast's course on 150 years of American telecommunications covers cable's first systems in 1948 and the public access channels cities required. A June 24, 2026 Broadband Breakfast Live Online session covered cable's challenge to the broadcast networks, and the course overview explains how the FCC came to regulate cable.