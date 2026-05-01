1927-1976: Broadcasting, Cable and the Creation of the Media

The second installment of Broadband Breakfast's three-part series covers 1927–1976, when broadcasting and cable created the modern American media.

Join Broadband Breakfast for the second installment of our three-part series celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, and the 150th Anniversary of American Telecommunications.

From the golden age of radio to the rise of color television and the dawn of cable, the 1927-1976 era reshaped the mass media and how Americans consume news, entertainment, and political discourse. This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will trace the founding of NBC in 1926, the creation of the Federal Radio Commission in 1927, the passage of the Communications Act of 1934, and the postwar television boom: Including the landmark 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debates, the emergence of PBS and cable systems that began challenging the big three broadcast networks. Along the way, regulators wrestled with spectrum allocation, public interest obligations, the Fairness Doctrine, and the alleged tension between broadcast “scarcity” and the First Amendment. Panelists will unpack how broadcasting's regulatory bargains and business models may still echo in today's debates over content moderation, media consolidation and universal access.

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Panelists