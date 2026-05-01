Broadband Live

1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence

The final installment of Broadband Breakfast's three-part series covers 1977–2026, when computing, the internet, and artificial intelligence reshaped American life.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

3 min read
1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence

Join Broadband Breakfast for the third installment of our three-part series celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, and the 150th Anniversary of American Telecommunications.

Broadband Breakfast on June 17, 2026 – 1876-1926: The Telephone and the Transatlantic Cable
Broadband Breakfast kicks off a three-part series on 250 years of American independence and 150 years of American telecommunications.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
1927-1976: Broadcasting, Cable and the Creation of the Media
The second installment of Broadband Breakfast’s three-part series covers 1927–1976, when broadcasting and cable created the modern American media.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence
The final installment of Broadband Breakfast’s three-part series covers 1977–2026, when computing, the internet, and artificial intelligence reshaped American life.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

At the 200th anniversary of American Independence 50 years ago, the personal computer was a hobbyist's curiosity. Today, artificial intelligence drafts our emails, writes our code, and reshapes entire industries overnight. To close out Broadband Breakfast's series celebrating 150 Years of American Telecommunications, we trace the breathtaking arc from the Apple II computer, the breakup of “Ma Bell,” the transition from the ARPANET to the commercial Internet, including the World Wide Web, the smartphone revolution and the generative AI boom now testing the limits of policy, infrastructure and even human imagination. Key inflection points along the way include the 1996 Telecommunications Act, the dot-com era, the rise of broadband and big tech, net neutrality battles and the explosion of large language models in the ChatGPT era. Our experts will debate what this fast-paced half-century tells us about innovation cycles, regulatory lag, and the next 150 years of American Telecommunications.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
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