Data Center

AI Expansion Threatens Power Supply for 50,000 Lake Tahoe Residents

Northern Nevada's data center boom is forcing a small California utility to find a new power source within a year.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
AI Expansion Threatens Power Supply for 50,000 Lake Tahoe Residents
Photo of neighborhood in Lake Tahoe, California.

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 - Nearly 50,000 Lake Tahoe residents face uncertainty after a Nevada utility said it will stop supplying wholesale power to the region as data center demand surges.

Liberty Utilities, the California utility serving Lake Tahoe, said longtime supplier NV Energy plans to end full-requirements power service after May 2027. In a March filing with California regulators, Liberty requested authorization to seek replacement energy contracts beginning June 1, 2027.

The move reflects how expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure is reshaping regional electricity planning and transmission capacity across the West.

Post tagged in
Data Center Lake Tahoe Nevada Liberty Utilities Google Apple Microsoft Reno Sierra Nevada Eric Schwarzrock Katie Jo Collier Greenlink West NV Energy

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