AI Expansion Threatens Power Supply for 50,000 Lake Tahoe Residents
Northern Nevada's data center boom is forcing a small California utility to find a new power source within a year.
Northern Nevada's data center boom is forcing a small California utility to find a new power source within a year.
Most providers require customers to request credits for outages themselves.
Letters of inquiry signal a continued push to target fraud in USF.
Arkansas connected all of its unserved locations using less than a third of its BEAD allocation, leaving $650 million for broader investment.
Proposed measure would give the state new authority to collect independent data on speeds, outages, and provider performance.