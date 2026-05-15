AI Expansion Threatens Power Supply for 50,000 Lake Tahoe Residents

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 - Nearly 50,000 Lake Tahoe residents face uncertainty after a Nevada utility said it will stop supplying wholesale power to the region as data center demand surges.

Liberty Utilities, the California utility serving Lake Tahoe, said longtime supplier NV Energy plans to end full-requirements power service after May 2027. In a March filing with California regulators, Liberty requested authorization to seek replacement energy contracts beginning June 1, 2027.

The move reflects how expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure is reshaping regional electricity planning and transmission capacity across the West.