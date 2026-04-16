AI-Native Law Firms Expand, Transforming a Century-Old Billing System

STANFORD, April 16, 2026 — Artificial intelligence firms are entering the legal market and transforming the longstanding hourly billing system that has defined how law firms charge their clients, panelists said Thursday at Stanford Law School. A new category of law firm has emerged: AI-native practices that build their operations around artificial intelligence from day one and charge for outcomes instead of hours.

Panelists said the two models are not yet in direct competition, but the gap in speed and cost is beginning to reshape what clients expect from established firms.

Traditional firms are not standing still, said Scott Reenyts, a partner at New York corporate law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Tools inside established firms are improving significantly, Reenyts said. Legal services are not capital-intensive businesses, he said, and the dynamics that typically allow startups to displace incumbents do not apply cleanly to the legal industry.

The business model divide is real, said John Nay, chief executive of AI-native legal services firm Norm AI. Traditional firms optimize every element of their operation around six-minute increments of human labor, while AI-native firms optimize for client outcomes, he said.

That structural difference is already opening revenue opportunities that did not exist before. A hedge fund client needing legal clearance on whether information is legally tradeable could wait two weeks under traditional outside counsel timelines and lose the opportunity entirely, Nay said.

An AI-native firm could return that analysis in 45 minutes, making a $200,000 engagement viable against a position worth $100 million, he said.

High-stakes company matters remain firmly in human hands, said Omar Haroun, chief executive of Eudia, an AI legal technology company. In-house legal teams will not hand sensitive work to outside counsel without a proven track record, and when legal advice is delivered, a human lawyer is supervising, he said.

The billable hour is not disappearing immediately, but its role as a measure of value is eroding, said Ilona Logvinova, a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, the international law firm. The legal industry's trajectory likely mirrors what happened in healthcare, she said.

WebMD, the health information website launched in the 1990s, did not eliminate doctors, and urgent care clinics did not reduce demand for hospitals. AI is expanding the complexity of legal work, creating more layers of service, Logvinova said.

If the legal industry does not embed AI at a meaningful level of sophistication, clients will begin noticing the gaps, Logvinova said. Firms must proactively develop services clients are not yet asking for and be transparent about efficiency gains, she said.

Eudia recently announced expert digital twins, systems that extract and codify the judgment of top lawyers so entire teams can operate at the level of the firm's best practitioner. The product is built on a finding from Eudia's customer data: 5 percent of experts drive 95 percent of outcomes, not the 80/20 ratio the legal industry has long assumed, Haroun said.

AI-native firms are spending heavily to acquire what traditional firms already have: knowledge of how to build and run a law firm. Norm AI hired the former chairman of Sidley Austin, the Chicago-based global law firm, and plans to announce additional AM Law 100 partners in coming weeks, Nay said.