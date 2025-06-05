Alabama Urges ISPs For Transparency Ahead Of Deadline

June 5, 2025 – With Alabama’s broadband expansion deadline looming, Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, pressed internet service providers for greater transparency regarding their progress during an Alabama Digital Expansion Authority meeting this week.

Alabama has received significant federal funding for broadband development in recent years.

Appointed in 2017, Boswell has managed the state’s multi-billion dollar budget, holding quarterly meetings to review ISP progress and ensure effective distribution of ADECA’s $400 million broadband fund from the American Rescue Plan Act.

At the March 2025 meeting , Boswell expressed confidence that Alabama would meet its February 2026 deadline.

“These quarterly meetings are designed for those who have been awarded grants to continue to update us on their progress and to make sure we are staying on track,” said Boswell. “I’m pleased with the progress that has been reported by our grant recipients, and we will stay diligent in ensuring that ongoing broadband expansion efforts continue in a timely manner.”

However, at Tuesday's meeting, Boswell spoke more urgently. He firmly ordered ISPs to submit a written report of progress and to meet with the ADECA within 15 days to discuss detailed plans of development.