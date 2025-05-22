Albuquerque Mayor Rolls Out New Regulations Governing Fiber Construction

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) rolled out new requirements for fiber installers on Monday, seeking to quell the concerns of thousands of city residents.

“We support better internet in Albuquerque, but we’ve added new rules to tackle the challenges and make sure it’s done right,” Keller said. “Starting today, these rules will help ensure companies communicate clearly, work safely, and fix what they break — no shortcuts, no excuses, or else they will face fines or be forced to stop work until they get it right.”

The new rules require fiber installers to notify residents at least 48 hours in advance before starting work, mandate that all contractor vehicles and outer clothing have proper identification, including a monitored phone number from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., limit work hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and require that all complaints be responded to within 24 hours. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in a fine or stop-work order.

The new requirements came in response to thousands of complaints from city residents. Residents have complained of broken water lines, potholes, and blocked sewage lines left behind by work crews.

These complaints led City Councilor Dan Champine to propose legislation at a May 5 council meeting to stop the acceptance of new fiber installation permits.

At that meeting, Champine said it was “crucial that we strike a balance between facilitating necessary infrastructure upgrades and ensuring the quality of life for our residents. The concerns raised by the community regarding the ongoing fiber installation are significant and warrant a thorough review of our current processes.”