ALLO Fiber Sells Joplin, Missouri, Network to Lumos Without Any Explanation
The deal comes after Lumos sought approval in July to build out Joplin, taking on ALLO and Cable One
Ted Hearn
Fiber: Lumos just bought the fiber competition. In a surprise announcement, Lumos said it was acquiring ALLO Fiber’s network in Joplin, Missouri. ALLO got city approval for the $40 millionbuild only in April 2024 in a deal that would reportedly connect 52,000 people and overbuild longstanding cable incumbent Cable One. Lumos entered the picture in July when it sought to reach its own fiber build agreement with local Joplin officials. “We’re proud of the network we built in Joplin and the customers we’ve served,” ALLO CEO Shane West said in a statement bereft of any explanation. “Lumos shares that commitment, and we’re confident they’ll continue to invest in the community.” ALLO’s network is still under construction. (More after paywall)