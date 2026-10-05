ALLO Fiber Sells Joplin, Missouri, Network to Lumos Without Any Explanation

💡 ■ Re: Cable One, Analyst Actually Floats the ‘B Word’ – Bankruptcy ■ Pennsylvania Announces $448 million in BEAD Grants Reaching 50 Counties ■ T-Mobile Raising Regulatory Recovery Fee as KeyBanc Analyst Considers It a PR Miscue ■ Starlink Unveils Neighborhood Sharing Beta to Connect Users by the Hour and Longer ■ Trump Says Jay Clayton Will Lead SI Task Force, With Quick Turnaround ■ YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV Post Lowest Churn among vMVPDs, S&P Global Says ■ DISH Ends Short‑Term Sling TV Passes After Beating Disney in Court ■ Portland, Ore., Residents Concerned about Dangers of ‘TikTok Door Knock Challenge’ ■ Rep. Pfluger Introduces Subsea Cable Security Bill ■ Vero Fiber Completes Merger with MontanaSky ■ Turkey’s Broadband Users Favor Mobile by Wide Margin, Government Report Says

Fiber: Lumos just bought the fiber competition. In a surprise announcement, Lumos said it was acquiring ALLO Fiber’s network in Joplin, Missouri. ALLO got city approval for the $40 millionbuild only in April 2024 in a deal that would reportedly connect 52,000 people and overbuild longstanding cable incumbent Cable One. Lumos entered the picture in July when it sought to reach its own fiber build agreement with local Joplin officials. “We’re proud of the network we built in Joplin and the customers we’ve served,” ALLO CEO Shane West said in a statement bereft of any explanation. “Lumos shares that commitment, and we’re confident they’ll continue to invest in the community.” ALLO’s network is still under construction. (More after paywall)