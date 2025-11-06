Altice Down 58,000 Broadband Subs, Rebrands as Optimum

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 – Altice USA reported 58,000 lost broadband subscribers in the third quarter, worse than analysts had been expecting.

CEO Dennis Mathew said on the company’s earnings call that competition from fixed wireless and fiber providers was fierce in the quarter, something fellow cable operators Charter and Comcast have also said.

“We had, since I’ve been sitting in the seat, the most aggressive offers I’ve ever seen in the marketplace,” he said of ISP efforts to scoop up subscribers.