Earnings

WOW! Down 4,900 Broadband Subs

Improvement in broadband industry net ads was largely driven by fixed wireless, analyst said.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
WOW! Down 4,900 Broadband Subs
Photo of WOW! CEO Teresa Elder from the company

Nov. 5, 2025 – WideOpenWest (WOW!) reported 4,900 lost broadband subscribers in the third quarter, more than last quarter and more than the same time last year.

The cable operator is being taken private by investment firms Digital Bridge and Crestview Partners in a $1.5 billion deal, and thus didn’t offer comments on its results during a short earnings call Wednesday morning. Crestview is already a major investor in WOW!.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2026.

Post tagged in
Earnings WOW! Teresa Elder New Street Research David Barden

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Trusty Warns FCC Must ‘Walk Carefully’ on Broadcast Regulation FCC Federal Judge Halts White House Workforce Reductions Broadband's Impact NTIA: BEAD Winners Can Continue to Receive Opex Subsidies for Existing Networks BEAD NTIA to Make the 2028 Olympics a 6G Testbed NTIA Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience Infrastructure Experts Urge Data Oversight ‘Down to Jitter and Latency’ in Broadband Reporting Broadband Mapping and Data