WOW! Down 4,900 Broadband Subs

Nov. 5, 2025 – WideOpenWest (WOW!) reported 4,900 lost broadband subscribers in the third quarter, more than last quarter and more than the same time last year.

The cable operator is being taken private by investment firms Digital Bridge and Crestview Partners in a $1.5 billion deal, and thus didn’t offer comments on its results during a short earnings call Wednesday morning. Crestview is already a major investor in WOW!.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2026.