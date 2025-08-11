WideOpenWest Taken Private in $1.5 Billion Deal

WASHINGTON, August 11, 2025 – WideOpenWest Inc. announced Monday afternoon that it had been taken private.

The telecommunications provider announced that Crestview and DigitalBridge would be acquiring all outstanding shares of WOW! for $5.20 a share in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.5 billion. That price represents a 63 percent premium compared to the $3.19 share price the company was posting at the close of markets on Friday.

WOW! will now be a private company, and will no longer be subject to the reporting requirements of public corporations. In addition, shares of WOW! will no longer be publicly traded.

"Today's announcement is an exciting step for WOW!'s investors, employees and customers,” WOW! CEO Teresa Elder said. "WOW!'s next chapter with DigitalBridge and Crestview will bring new and exciting opportunities to our stakeholders and enhance our position as a trusted provider of fast, reliable and affordable broadband solutions."

Crestview was already a major investor in WOW!, holding approximately 37 percent of its outstanding shares. It has entered into a rollover, voting and support agreement, and agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of the transaction. The transaction was expected to close by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2026.

The company posted a total revenue of $144.2 million for the quarter, coming in just above analyst expectations, but down 9.2% from a year earlier. Profitability remained strong, with adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $70.3 million, representing nearly half of every dollar in revenue. The company also earned more from each customer, with average revenue per user rising by 4.9 percent.

WOW! also reported passing approximately 15,500 new homes and adding 2,300 subscribers in greenfield markets during Q2, with a penetration rate of 16 percent. It reported 469,600 total subscribers, a decrease of 5 percent compared to the year before.

WOW! provides services including high-speed Internet, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud, in 18 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.