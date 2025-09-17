Amazon: Project Kuiper to Begin U.S. Service Within About Six Months

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2025 − Starlink’s one and only rival said it is ready to begin connecting Internet customers.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper said this week it plans to begin broadband service in six months, even though only a little more than a hundred satellites are currently in orbit.

At the World Space Business Week conference in Paris, Ricky Freeman, president of Amazon Kuiper Government Solutions, said the Amazon-owned company expects to provide service in five countries, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States by the end of the second quarter next year, according to various news outlet s.

The Amazon-owned company already made plans for the near future.

“We’re preparing to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites as part of our next mission with United Launch Alliance,” the company stated in a press release .

“The mission, named KA-03 for our third Kuiper launch on an Atlas V rocket, will send another 27 satellites into orbit, bringing our total spacecraft deployed to 129.” The launch is planned for Sept. 25.

Kuiper is expected to expand its footprint under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

According to New Street Research, Kuiper and SpaceX each won more broadband locations than any wired operator — 219,000 and 225,000, respectively. SpaceX owns Starlink, the low Earth orbit satellite Internet service with about 2 million U.S. subscribers.

“Kuiper is being more aggressive with its bids than SpaceX to win more locations,” analyst Vikash Harlalka wrote in the report.

Kuiper is projected to receive 219,000 locations in 19 states, according to New Street Research. The buildout is estimated at about $211 million, with states expected to fund $145 million, or 69 percent, and Kuiper contributing $66 million, or 31 percent.