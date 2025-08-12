Sign in Subscribe
SpaceX Launches Fourth Batch of Project Kuiper Satellites

Amazon is trying to catch up to Starlink.

Photo of the KF-02 mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Aug. 11, 2025 from X.

WASHINGTON, August 12, 2025 – Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellites are gaining altitude, thanks to assistance from its biggest rival. 

Despite weather delays, SpaceX successfully launched  24 additional low-Earth orbit satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper on Monday. The KF-02 mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, bringing Kuiper’s broadband constellation to more than 100 satellites in orbit. 

 “Another 24 Kuiper satellites have been deployed into low Earth orbit,” Project Kuiper posted on X. “Thank you to SpaceX for the second of three launches together."

The mission marks the second time Amazon’s Kuiper and Elon Musk’s SpaceX have teamed up.

Kuiper’s deployment began in April 2025, launching the first 27 satellites. In less than four months, 102 Kuiper satellites have been deployed. 

Although that is still only a fraction of the 3,236 satellites it plans to deploy  in hopes of providing internet connectivity to 400 million to 500 million households.

With just under a year to go to meet the Federal Communications Commission’s deadline of launching roughly half of its satellites by July 2026, the pressure is mounting.

