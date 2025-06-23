Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

ULA’s Atlas V Launches Second Batch of Satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper

Amazon now has 54 operational Kuiper satellites in orbit

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

Photo of Project Kuiper launch in April at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station by John Raoux/AP

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2025 – United Launch Alliance successfully launched its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida early Monday morning, deploying another 27 broadband internet satellites into low earth orbit. With this launch, Amazon now has 54 operational Kuiper satellites in orbit.

Project Kuiper, developed by Amazon in 2019, seeks to provide high-speed connectivity to underserved communities throughout the world, through a constellation of more than 3,200 low earth orbit satellites. 

The Atlas V mission, originally scheduled for earlier this month, was postponed due to a booster engine issue. However, the rocket soared successfully northeast over the Atlantic Ocean today.

The first Project Kuiper launch took place on April 28 and deployed 27 operational LEO satellites. With the deployment of satellites, Amazon is emerging as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink, Elon Musk’s broadband satellite system.

Amazon’s alliance with ULA, established in 2021, has helped accelerate Project Kuiper’s progress.

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with Amazon and empower their mission to bridge the digital divide through reliable satellite technology,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. “ULA, working as a catalyst to global connectivity in collaboration with Amazon, enables delivery of these critical satellites designed to drive innovation and connect the world.”

