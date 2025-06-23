ULA’s Atlas V Launches Second Batch of Satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2025 – United Launch Alliance successfully launched its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida early Monday morning, deploying another 27 broadband internet satellites into low earth orbit. With this launch, Amazon now has 54 operational Kuiper satellites in orbit.

Project Kuiper , developed by Amazon in 2019, seeks to provide high-speed connectivity to underserved communities throughout the world , through a constellation of more than 3,200 low earth orbit satellites.

The Atlas V mission, originally scheduled for earlier this month, was postponed due to a booster engine issue. However, the rocket soared successfully northeast over the Atlantic Ocean today.

The first Project Kuiper launch took place on April 28 and deployed 27 operational LEO satellites. With the deployment of satellites, Amazon is emerging as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink, Elon Musk’s broadband satellite system.

Amazon’s alliance with ULA, established in 2021, has helped accelerate Project Kuiper’s progress.