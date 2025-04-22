Project Kuiper Gets New April 28 Launch Date

April 22, 2025 – After weeks of delay, the first 27 operational satellites of Amazon’s Project Kuiper are now scheduled to launch April 28 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, ULA announced over the weekend.

The launch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a two-hour launch window. The mission – called Kuiper 1 – will be streamed live on ULA’s website.

"This launch begins a new chapter in the commercial launch industry as Amazon partners with ULA to deliver the first batch of their advanced satellites to low Earth orbit," ULA wrote in a release .

The launch is the first of 83 planned missions to deploy more than 3,200 LEO satellites for Amazon’s broadband constellation. Project Kuiper hopes to provide high-speed internet globally, especially in unserved and underserved areas.

The Kuiper 1 mission was originally slated for April 9 but was delayed by weather , then further postponed due to range availability on the U.S. Space Force’s Eastern Range.

“The backup window of today [April 10] is no longer available on the Range. Working with them for the next available opportunity,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno wrote on X when asked about the holdup. Referring to the Atlas V rocket by its nickname, he added: “The Bruiser is champing at the bit.”

Amazon is under a timeline imposed by the Federal Communications Commission to get its constellation deployed. Under its license, Amazon must launch and operate at least 50% of its satellites – about 1,618 – by July 30, 2026. The full constellation must be in place by July 30, 2029, or Amazon risks losing authorization for any satellites not yet in orbit.

While Kuiper 1 will fly on the Atlas V, future satellites will also launch on Arianespace’s Ariane 6, ULA’s Vulcan Centaur, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn. Amazon previously launched two prototype satellites in 2023.