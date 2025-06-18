Amazon’s Second Project Kuiper Launch Postponed

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 – United Launch Alliance (ULA) decided to delay the launch of the second round of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites into space due to an issue with the boost engine.

On Monday, ULA announced the launch postponement at 12:51 pm ET, citing an “engineering observation of an elevated purge temperature within the booster engine.” ULA has yet to establish a new launch date, a choice highly contingent on the team’s ongoing technological evaluation.

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite broadband network, designed to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet to people around the world, including residents of unserved and underserved communities.

