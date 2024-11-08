Amazon to FCC: Satellite ISPs Are The Real Deal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2024 – Amazon wants a new federal report to say that satellite internet service is playing an important role in ensuring that broadband is reaching all Americans in a reasonable and timely manner.

“Existing satellite technology can meet or exceed the current speed benchmark of 100/20 Mbps,” Emily Hsu, Associate Corporate Counsel for Amazon’s Kuiper Systems, said. “For example, Hughesnet, Starlink, and Viasat all offer satellite broadband services with download speeds of 100 Mbps or more, which meet or exceed the current download benchmark.”

Elon Musk’s Starlink has said it is available to 99.6 percent of U.S. households.

Kuiper Systems, the name of Amazon’s satellite internet project , filed reply comments with the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday regarding its annual Section 706 Report, asserting that not including satellite internet as a data source – which last year’s report did – would be a mistake.

Kuiper’s Hsu also noted that its latency threshold is capable of meeting or exceeding the benchmarks set by the FCC .

“Beyond speeds, some satellite operators can also meet and exceed the latency benchmarks the FCC has identified as necessary for advanced telecommunications capabilities,” Hsu said.

The company noted that its standard customer terminals will have latency below 100 milliseconds.

Amazon’s Kuiper is planning to launch more than 3,200 satellites into low Earth orbit, a $10 billion project designed to compete with Starlink.