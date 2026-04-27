Amazon to Launch Leo 6 Satellites

April 27, 2026 – Amazon is set to launch another batch of broadband satellites Monday evening, continuing deployment of its low-Earth orbit constellation designed to expand global internet access.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a window between 8:52 and 9:21 p.m. EDT. The mission, Amazon Leo 6, marks the sixth launch supporting the constellation.

The network aims to deliver “fast, reliable internet” worldwide, particularly to unserved and underserved communities, using a planned constellation of more than 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. The provider has roughly 240 satellites in orbit, currently.

Amazon Leo fell behind schedule after an unexpected “reengineering” of its satellites and repeated launch delays. As a result, the company has asked the FCC to extend its first deployment deadline, which would require 1,618 satellites by July 30 of this year.

The Atlas V 551 rocket will carry the satellites from Space Launch Complex-41, using five solid rocket boosters to generate additional thrust at liftoff.