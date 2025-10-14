Amazon’s Project Kuiper reaches 153 satellites after latest 24-satellite launch

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2025 — After pledging to begin service in the first quarter of 2026 , Amazon’s Project Kuiper deployed another set of low Earth orbit satellites this week.

The launch of 24 Kuiper satellites had originally been scheduled for Oct. 9 but launch company SpaceX chose to delay the rocket launch due to weather conditions.

At 9:58 p.m. Monday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission marked the sixth launch for Project Kuiper, which is expected to eventually consist of about 3,200 satellites, according to reports . It was also the third Kuiper launch with SpaceX. The previous SpaceX launches began in April, while earlier missions were conducted with United Launch Alliance.

Ricky Freeman, president of government solutions for Project Kuiper, said last month that the Amazon-owned company remained on track to begin offering internet service in the United States in early 2026.

That progress was expected to play a key role in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.