Analyst Supino Expects Starlink to Start Taking Share from Cable ISPs

💡 ▪️Rep. Ken Buck, Joel Thayer: Block Netflix-WBD Merger ▪️Reagan Legacy Splits Conservatives over Nexstar-TEGNA ▪️NECTA Survey Yields High Marks for Broadband ISPs. ▪️New Mexico Bill Would Create State ACP ▪️KeyBanc Analyst Cautious about Charter Ahead of Q4 Call

Space: Think Starlink is just a special-case provider and not a threat to traditional cable ISPs? Think again, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino said in a Jan. 23 client report. “Satellite will likely continue to encroach on cable homes. Starlink now moves the needle through price-led market share gains. Aggressive promotions and improved speeds pushed U.S. subscribers to an estimated 2.5 million in 2025,” Supino said. Elon Musk’s Starlink ended 2025 with more than 9 million subscribers globally and added 1 million in a recent 47-day period – fueled by the deployment of 3,000 additional low Earth orbit satellites in calendar 2025 alone. (More after paywall.)

Elon Musk, who control Starlink parent SpaceX