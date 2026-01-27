Policyband

Analyst Supino Expects Starlink to Start Taking Share from Cable ISPs

Wolfe Research analyst sees Starlink adding 1.1 million U.S. subscribers per year.

Space: Think Starlink is just a special-case provider and not a threat to traditional cable ISPs? Think again, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino said in a Jan. 23 client report. “Satellite will likely continue to encroach on cable homes. Starlink now moves the needle through price-led market share gains. Aggressive promotions and improved speeds pushed U.S. subscribers to an estimated 2.5 million in 2025,” Supino said. Elon Musk’s Starlink ended 2025 with more than 9 million subscribers globally and added 1 million in a recent 47-day period – fueled by the deployment of 3,000 additional low Earth orbit satellites in calendar 2025 alone. (More after paywall.)

