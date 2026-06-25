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Angie Kronenberg Joins Public Knowledge’s Board of Directors

The former FCC advisor and INCOMPAS president brings a wealth of experience to the advocacy group

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Lincoln Patience

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Angie Kronenberg Joins Public Knowledge’s Board of Directors
Photo of Sligo Solutions President Angie Kronenberg

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — Telecommunications expert Angie Kronenberg, President and CEO of Sligo Solutions LLC, is joining Public Knowledge’s Board of Directors.

Kronenberg brings a deep background in regulatory law and telecommunications policy, having spent 11 years as President of INCOMPAS. Before that, she served on the Federal Communications Commission as a legal advisor to former Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn

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