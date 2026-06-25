Angie Kronenberg Joins Public Knowledge’s Board of Directors
The former FCC advisor and INCOMPAS president brings a wealth of experience to the advocacy group
The former FCC advisor and INCOMPAS president brings a wealth of experience to the advocacy group
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.
The Maryland incumbent fended off former Rep. David Trone in an expensive primary challenge.
Despite growing local opposition, no state has implemented a successful pause on data centers to date.
Media scholars argued that politics, not technology, shaped American broadcasting from 1927 on, repeatedly shielding incumbents from competition.