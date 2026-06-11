AI

Anthropic Pledges $200 Million to Research AI's Impact as CEO Suggests Job Loss Solutions

On Wednesday, CEO Dario Amodei published an essay with proposals for government support for those financially affected by AI.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Anthropic Pledges $200 Million to Research AI's Impact as CEO Suggests Job Loss Solutions
Photo of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei from Big Technology by Alex Kantrowitz

June 11, 2026 (AP) – Anthropic on Wednesday joined growing calls for the artificial intelligence industry to find ways to cushion people from the technology's disruptions, announcing an initial $200 million investment to research AI's impact on jobs and the economy.

Alongside new policy proposals from the maker of the Claude chatbot, Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei published an essay on his personal website that expanded on his position that the government should promise economic support for those financially impacted by AI. The technology could produce much larger disruptions to the labor market than previous technological advancements, Amodei wrote, and those disruptions could last longer.

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
AI AP workforce Anthropic Dario Amodei OpenAI Bernie Sanders Sam Altman Economic Futures Research Fund

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Expands Foreign Adversary Reporting Requirements FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Astound Explains $165 Million BEAD Refusal in Texas BEAD NTIA Leader Roth Emphasizes Importance of BEAD Deployments NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure Steven Weber: When Competitors Create Better Competition AT&T