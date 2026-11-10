Anthropic Seeks Valuation of $1.3 Trillion When it Becomes a Publicly Traded Company

Nov. 10, 2026 (AP) – Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic is looking for an approximately $1.3 trillion valuation in an initial public offering despite new questions about the massive amounts of money flowing into the sector.

The company behind the Claude chatbot said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share. That would give Anthropic the ability to raise more than $61 billion, if the IPO is priced at the midpoint.