Earnings

Anthropic Seeks Valuation of $1.3 Trillion When it Becomes a Publicly Traded Company

The company behind the Claude chatbot said Tuesday that it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Anthropic Seeks Valuation of $1.3 Trillion When it Becomes a Publicly Traded Company
Photo of Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, middle, speaking on a panel between Tino Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, left, and Elizabeth Kelly, Director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, an AI safety conference in San Francisco in Nov. 2024 by Jeff Chiu/AP

Nov. 10, 2026 (AP) – Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic is looking for an approximately $1.3 trillion valuation in an initial public offering despite new questions about the massive amounts of money flowing into the sector.

The company behind the Claude chatbot said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share. That would give Anthropic the ability to raise more than $61 billion, if the IPO is priced at the midpoint.

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Earnings Anthropic Dan Ives Yorkville Ives & Co. Daniela Amodei Dario Amodei China OpenAI Google NASDAQ AP

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