Appalachian Power Fires Back at Comcast
The companies are in a long-running dispute over pole replacement costs in Virginia
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2026 – Appalachian Power Company fired back at Comcast this week, urging federal regulators to make the cable operator pay more for pole replacements in Virginia.
Comcast, “having lost its argument that it should pay nothing towards the pole replacements at issue, now argues that it should pay next to nothing,” Eric Langley, an attorney representing APCo, wrote in a Monday filing.
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