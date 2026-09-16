Congress

House Commerce Committee Clears Five Telecom Bills

The committee amended the SAT Streamlining Act based on FCC and industry feedback

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
House Commerce Committee Clears Five Telecom Bills
Screenshot of House Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., at Wednesday's markup

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The House Commerce Committee cleared five bipartisan broadband and telecom bills.

Earlier this month, a House Commerce subcommittee advanced six broadband bills. One of them, a bill that would have loosened a Trump administration ban on foreign-made robots, was not considered by the full committee Wednesday. Each bill was cleared unanimously by roll call vote.

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Congress SAT Streamlining Act Brett Guthrie Frank Pallone Robert Menendez August Pfluger scott peters Addison McDowell kelly morrison Tim Walberg Erin Houchin Robin Kelly

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