House Commerce Committee Clears Five Telecom Bills
The committee amended the SAT Streamlining Act based on FCC and industry feedback
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The House Commerce Committee cleared five bipartisan broadband and telecom bills.
Earlier this month, a House Commerce subcommittee advanced six broadband bills. One of them, a bill that would have loosened a Trump administration ban on foreign-made robots, was not considered by the full committee Wednesday. Each bill was cleared unanimously by roll call vote.