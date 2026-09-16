Ziply Fiber Completes Redundant Fiber Ring in Quincy, Washington

Ziply Fiber's fiber ring will boost reliability for data center and AI workloads

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Ziply Fiber Completes Redundant Fiber Ring in Quincy, Washington
Aerial view of a data center campus, in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 - Ziply Fiber has finished building a fully redundant fiber ring in Quincy, Washington, creating a carrier-grade loop designed to serve the area’s growing data center market. The company announced the milestone in a recent press release, saying the infrastructure will deliver diverse, high-capacity connectivity for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI workloads. 

“Quincy has become one of the most important data center markets in the country, and the companies building there need infrastructure that keeps pace with the workloads they are running,” said Chris Gellos, General Manager of Commercial at Ziply Fiber. “This ring gives those operators the path diversity and reliability that AI infrastructure demands.” 

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