Maine Warns FCC Against Linking E-Rate to Student Test Scores

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The Maine Department of Education is urging the Federal Communications Commission not to use student academic performance as a measure of whether schools should receive federal E-Rate support.

In comments filed Sept. 15 , Maine said the FCC should not condition E-Rate eligibility, discount levels or reimbursements on student outcomes such as reading and math scores. The department argued that E-Rate is designed to support internet connectivity and network infrastructure, rather than curriculum, instructional applications or student devices.