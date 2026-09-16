Maine Warns FCC Against Linking E-Rate to Student Test Scores
Keep the federal connectivity program focused on infrastructure, state says
Kate Keith
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The Maine Department of Education is urging the Federal Communications Commission not to use student academic performance as a measure of whether schools should receive federal E-Rate support.
In comments filed Sept. 15, Maine said the FCC should not condition E-Rate eligibility, discount levels or reimbursements on student outcomes such as reading and math scores. The department argued that E-Rate is designed to support internet connectivity and network infrastructure, rather than curriculum, instructional applications or student devices.