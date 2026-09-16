E-Rate

Maine Warns FCC Against Linking E-Rate to Student Test Scores

Keep the federal connectivity program focused on infrastructure, state says

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Maine Warns FCC Against Linking E-Rate to Student Test Scores
Photo of child filling out a test sheet.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The Maine Department of Education is urging the Federal Communications Commission not to use student academic performance as a measure of whether schools should receive federal E-Rate support.

In comments filed Sept. 15, Maine said the FCC should not condition E-Rate eligibility, discount levels or reimbursements on student outcomes such as reading and math scores. The department argued that E-Rate is designed to support internet connectivity and network infrastructure, rather than curriculum, instructional applications or student devices.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
E-Rate Maine

Read more

Popular Tags

Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Oklahoma BEAD Results May Take Years to Measure for Ag BEAD FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says NTIA FirstNet Authority Board Clears Orders for 220 New Cell Sites AT&T As AI Data Centers Surge, Builders Confront the Politics of Power Infrastructure