Public Safety

FirstNet Authority Board Clears Orders for 220 New Cell Sites

FirstNet Authority will sunset in February 2027 unless Congress reauthorizes it

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FirstNet Authority Board Clears Orders for 220 New Cell Sites
Photo of a FirstNet satelite cell on light truck (SatCOLT) from AT&T

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – The nationwide first responder network is in line for 220 new cell sites, its overseer announced Tuesday.

The FirstNet Authority which oversees the network, known as FirstNet and operated by AT&T, said Tuesday its board approved work orders for 220 additional sites. That’s in addition to 135 new sites approved late last year.

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Public Safety AT&T FirstNet FirstNet Authority scott agnew Brendan Carr CERCI

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