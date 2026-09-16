Data Center

There's One Issue Where Republicans and Democrats Are Unified Before The Midterms, a New Poll Finds

The results reflect anxiety and concern about a new technology that seems to have massive implications.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
There's One Issue Where Republicans and Democrats Are Unified Before The Midterms, a New Poll Finds
Photo of a Core Scientific data center in Sept. 2026 by Mike Stewart/AP

Sept. 16, 2026 (AP) – On the way home from a recent trip, Eriech Tapia drove past a sea of dark industrial buildings lining an already jam-packed northern Virginia road: data centers.

Data Center
Facilities designed to house computer systems, servers, and other related equipment, data centers support critical computing functions.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

“It was interesting to see how many were going up,” said Tapia, a 30-year-old Republican from Arlington, Virginia, who works in higher education advocacy and policy. He said the data centers lend valuable computing power that can help keep the U.S. competitive with other nations, but he also worries about how much electricity they use.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
Data Center AI AP Eriech Tapia Virginia energy policy institute Michael Greenstone Nancy Antunes Gedeon Kebede Fengqi You Erik Nordman Mary Fisher

Read more

Popular Tags

Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Oklahoma BEAD Results May Take Years to Measure for Ag BEAD FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says NTIA FirstNet Authority Board Clears Orders for 220 New Cell Sites AT&T State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement Infrastructure