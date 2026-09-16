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Charter Offering its Spectrum Plans to Cox Customers

The company is offering a free mobile line for one year to new and existing customers in Cox’s footprint

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Charter Offering its Spectrum Plans to Cox Customers
Photo of a Charter worker working on Spectrum Mobile gear from the company

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2026 – Charter is launching its Spectrum brand in its recently acquired Cox footprint today, the company said Wednesday.

The company had been selling to new customers within Cox’s former territory, but now existing Cox customers can switch to Charter’s broadband plans. Cox counted 11 million passings and about 6 million broadband customers before Charter acquired it for $34.5 billion.

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