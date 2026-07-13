States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut sent similar messages to the Federal Communications Commission this week not to revisit states’ authority over pole attachments.

The states’ filings respond to a June 11 public notice in which the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau asked whether states that have reverse preempted federal pole attachment regulation should face recertification or enhanced transparency requirements. State regulators argued Monday their existing oversight regimes already satisfy federal law and have proven effective.