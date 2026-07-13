Infrastructure

States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact

Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut call FCC’s proposed recertification unnecessary.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact
Photo of Hon. Brian Rybarik, Chair of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, from NARUC.

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 – Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut sent similar messages to the Federal Communications Commission this week not to revisit states’ authority over pole attachments.

The states’ filings respond to a June 11 public notice in which the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau asked whether states that have reverse preempted federal pole attachment regulation should face recertification or enhanced transparency requirements. State regulators argued Monday their existing oversight regimes already satisfy federal law and have proven effective. 

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Infrastructure NTCA FCC BEAD Brian Rybarik Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Brian Ford

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