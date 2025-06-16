Archtop Fiber Breaks Ground on Project Seeking to Connect Rural N.Y. County

June 16, 2025 – Archtop Fiber broke ground Thursday on a $29.9 million state-funded project that seeks to connect over 22,000 homes and businesses to broadband internet in rural Sullivan County, N.Y., about 100 miles from Manhattan.

The Kingston, N.Y. based internet service provider promised residents that once the project was completed, they would have access to download/upload speeds of up to 10 GB. It plans to lay 253 miles of cable within the sparsely populated N.Y. county, almost all of which will be either underground backbone or middle mile cable, and to build an additional communications tower.

Archtop Fiber is partnering with New York state.

“Today marks a historic turning point for Sullivan County — we're finally bridging the gap that has held back too many communities for far too long,” Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said. “This publicly-owned infrastructure isn't just about faster Internet — it's about opening doors to better healthcare, education, and economic opportunities that access to high- speed Internet brings to the table. No New Yorker should be left behind simply because of where they live, and this project ensures that rural communities have the same access to opportunity as anywhere else in our state.”

A modern necessity is on the way, said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

“High-quality internet is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity for everyday life,” Gillibrand said. “It is wonderful to see this broadband internet access project in Sullivan County begin, and I want to commend County Manager Joshua Potosek, Archtop Fiber, and all involved parties for their work to significantly extend broadband service to previously underserved areas.”

The project was funded by a $29.9 million grant given to the county by Empire State Development, New York’s main economic development agency.

Archtop, led by Chairman and CEO Jeff DeMond, and Hudson Valley Wireless will serve as ISPs on the network, while the county will own the broadband infrastructure.