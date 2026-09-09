Archtop Fiber

Archtop Fiber Names New CEO as Founder Moves to Executive Chairman

The company says the move is designed to preserve momentum as it expands its fiber footprint.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Archtop Fiber Names New CEO as Founder Moves to Executive Chairman
Photo of new Archtop Fiber CEO, Keith Taub

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2026 – Archtop Fiber is changing its leadership structure as the fiber broadband provider continues to expand its network footprint in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The company announced Sept. 8 that founder and CEO Jeff DeMond has moved into the role of executive chairman of the board, while Keith Taub, who previously served as Archtop’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, has become CEO.

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Archtop Fiber Jeff DeMond Keith Taub Hudson Valley Sand Lake New York

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