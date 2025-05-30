Sign in Subscribe
Arkansas Finalizes Bidding for BEAD Grants

About 99 percent of current eligible broadband locations are expected to be covered.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

Photo of Arkansas State Broadband Director Glen Howie

May 30, 2025 – Arkansas moved forward with its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment plans, announcing it will cover 99 percent of eligible broadband locations an at average per location cost of $7,072.  

With 2,697 total bids received across 44 different providers, the new round of competitive bidding will result in $439 million remaining for the last 1 percent of eligible broadband locations around the state. The $439 million will come out of the $1.02 billion Arkansas was offered from the BEAD program under the Biden administration.

“Arkansas’ BEAD Program was built around highly efficient, market-driven outcomes, which is illustrated by the fact that all technologies, including fiber, cable, fixed wireless, and low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite have been selected in our program,” Arkansas State Broadband Director Glen Howie said in an email.

To finalize the bidding, Arkansas State Broadband Office plans to submit its Final Proposal to the NTIA ahead of schedule.

