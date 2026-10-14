Arkansas

Arkansas Makes First BEAD Disbursement as Broadband Projects Move Into Implementation

Brightspeed will deliver fiber service to more than 13,700 homes and businesses across 25 counties

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Arkansas Makes First BEAD Disbursement as Broadband Projects Move Into Implementation
A worker installs fiber-optic cable.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2026 - Federal broadband deployment dollars are starting to flow in Arkansas.

Arkansas has issued its first payment under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a milestone that shifts the state’s broadband effort from planning and awards into construction-stage implementation.

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