Nuclear

Army to Spend $2B to Build Nuclear Microreactors at 5 Bases

Army and industry officials say microreactors offer a resilient power source for critical infrastructure.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Army to Spend $2B to Build Nuclear Microreactors at 5 Bases
Photo of a sign at Fort Bragg, N.C., from January 2020, by Chris Seward/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2026 (AP) — The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it plans to add nuclear microreactors at five military bases from New York to Texas as a reliable source of energy independent of the commercial electric grid.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration pushes hard to develop the next generation of nuclear power, including billions in loans for large nuclear reactors to meet skyrocketing power demand from data centers and a pilot program to boost advanced reactor designs and projects for military and civilian use. No nuclear microreactors are supplying power to the commercial electric grid in the United States today.

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Nuclear Energy Dan Driscoll Jeff Waksman AP Alan J. Kuperman NRC Energy Department Donald Trump Chuck Schumer Tori Shivanandan Rex Geveden

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