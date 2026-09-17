BEAD

CPUC Finalizes California’s BEAD Plan

Advocates in the state are wary of strings attached to accepting federal broadband funds

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
CPUC Finalizes California’s BEAD Plan
Screenshot of CPUC President John Reynolds at Thursday's meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2026 – California regulators voted to finalize the state’s billion-dollar broadband expansion plan Thursday.

Members of the California Public Utilities Commission unanimously ratified the plan at the agency’s voting meeting, giving staff the ability to sign California’s award agreement with the Trump administration and start drawing down money to support broadband employment projects. 

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