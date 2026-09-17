CPUC Finalizes California’s BEAD Plan
Advocates in the state are wary of strings attached to accepting federal broadband funds
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2026 – California regulators voted to finalize the state’s billion-dollar broadband expansion plan Thursday.
Members of the California Public Utilities Commission unanimously ratified the plan at the agency’s voting meeting, giving staff the ability to sign California’s award agreement with the Trump administration and start drawing down money to support broadband employment projects.
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