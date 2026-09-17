FCC Adviser Says More Spectrum Auction NPRMs Coming Soon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2026 – The FCC plans to issue notices of proposed rulemaking soon for three spectrum bands it is targeting for auctions next year, a senior adviser to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Wednesday.

Arpan Sura, Carr’s Senior Counsel and Chief AI Officer, said at the Sept. 16 CTIA Wireless Policy Forum that the agency is targeting auctions next year for the 7.125-7.4 GHz, 1.675-1.695 GHz and 2.7-2.8 GHz bands .

“I expect that you all will see notice as a proposed rule making a version on these things, because we got to get going”, Sura said. “We have to start opening up these conversations so that you can come in with your ideas,” he continued.

Sura’s comments provide a more detailed look at the FCC’s plans for next year’s spectrum pipeline , including an affirmative push toward the lower portion of the 7 GHz band. The FCC has previously identified 2.7 GHz as part of its near-term spectrum agenda, but Sura’s comments provided a more specific indication that the agency is pursuing 7 GHz as part of its 2027 auction plans.

The FCC is also working against a recently revised federal process for clearing government spectrum for commercial use. The Office of Management and Budget has moved to change the spectrum relocation process, while the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said the reforms are intended to accelerate the relocation of federal users and shorten auction timelines. Federal agencies currently using spectrum targeted for commercial use must develop plans to relocate or share their operations.

The changes could allow the FCC to move forward with auction preparations while federal agencies continue work on clearing the spectrum.

Carr, speaking at the same forum, also pointed to 7 GHz and 2.7 GHz as important parts of the agency’s broader spectrum work. He said the FCC wants to study entire bands rather than create fragmented pieces of spectrum, which could make it harder to assemble large contiguous blocks for wireless use.

The FCC already has a 2027 auction scheduled for 160 megahertz of Upper C-band spectrum from 3.98-4.14 GHz. Carr has said the agency intends to conduct three additional auctions following the Upper C-band auction , with the goal of completing them by the end of 2028.

The broader auction schedule remains uncertain. At the forum, Gomez expressed doubt about whether the FCC could meet its goal of completing four additional auctions by the end of 2028.

The spectrum push comes as wireless carriers and equipment makers press federal agencies to make more mid-band spectrum available for growing data demand and future 6G networks. Carr has described spectrum as a central component of the administration’s wireless and technology agenda, while industry representatives at the forum called for a predictable pipeline of large, contiguous spectrum blocks.

Sura’s comments offer the clearest timetable yet from the FCC for the next stage of that pipeline: NPRMs for three bands are expected soon, with auctions targeted for 2027.