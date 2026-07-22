FCC Approves Upper C-Band Plan, Opening 160 MHz for Wireless Auction
The proceeding required extensive coordination with wireless carriers, satellite operators, broadcasters, and aviation stakeholders
Jericho Casper
— 6 min read
WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 – America’s top communications regulator is planning to sell more wireless licenses in an effort to keep the country in the vanguard of mobile communications globally.
The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to clear 160 megahertz of Upper C-band spectrum for an upcoming wireless auction.