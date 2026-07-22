FCC

FCC Approves Upper C-Band Plan, Opening 160 MHz for Wireless Auction

The proceeding required extensive coordination with wireless carriers, satellite operators, broadcasters, and aviation stakeholders

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

6 min read
FCC Approves Upper C-Band Plan, Opening 160 MHz for Wireless Auction
Photo of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, from the FCC's open commission meeting on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 – America’s top communications regulator is planning to sell more wireless licenses in an effort to keep the country in the vanguard of mobile communications globally.

The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to clear 160 megahertz of Upper C-band spectrum for an upcoming wireless auction.

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