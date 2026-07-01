Spectrum

FCC Not Planning Tribal Licensing Window for Upper C-Band Auction

The agency adopted CTIA’s proposed interference limits

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Not Planning Tribal Licensing Window for Upper C-Band Auction
Photo of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez in her office at FCC headquarters on May 20, 2026 by Rob Lamkey, Jr./AP

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is not looking to allow tribes to apply for free spectrum licenses in its upper C-band auction next year.

“While we remain committed to exploring opportunities that promote connectivity in historically unserved or underserved areas including Tribal lands, we ultimately do not find that a Tribal licensing window is viable in the instant context,” the agency wrote in the draft of its rules.

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