FCC Not Planning Tribal Licensing Window for Upper C-Band Auction
The agency adopted CTIA’s proposed interference limits
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is not looking to allow tribes to apply for free spectrum licenses in its upper C-band auction next year.
“While we remain committed to exploring opportunities that promote connectivity in historically unserved or underserved areas including Tribal lands, we ultimately do not find that a Tribal licensing window is viable in the instant context,” the agency wrote in the draft of its rules.
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